Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,634 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage by 302.9% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 897,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,004,000 after acquiring an additional 674,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,411,000 after acquiring an additional 290,505 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 3,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $204.29 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/baird-financial-group-inc-lowers-position-in-public-storage-psa.html.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.