Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. Ball posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 16,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $840,673.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,824 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,286,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after buying an additional 1,987,813 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,111,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,864,000 after buying an additional 993,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,917,000 after buying an additional 915,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after buying an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL opened at $48.19 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

