Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) received a $5.00 price objective from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,518. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $482.35 million, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

