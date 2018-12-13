Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 64,217 Shares of IntriCon Co. (IIN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,217 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.90% of IntriCon worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 205.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 257.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

IIN stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.65 million, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. IntriCon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 million. Analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIN. TheStreet raised shares of IntriCon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

