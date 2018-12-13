Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.58% of Rev Group worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rev Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rev Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Rev Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rev Group by 1,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 53,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Rev Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $743.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/bamco-inc-ny-cuts-stake-in-rev-group-inc-revg.html.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.