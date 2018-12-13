Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,189 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.35% of Mellanox Technologies worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLNX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,132,734 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $179,789,000 after buying an additional 280,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 531.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,558 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $514,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLNX opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

