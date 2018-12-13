Banco Macro (BMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Banco Macro stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

