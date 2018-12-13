Bancolombia (CIB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIB. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3241 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $185,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $353,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

