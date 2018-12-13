Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (BKJ) Director Rosario Luppino Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Director Rosario Luppino purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. Bancorp of New Jersey Inc has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bancorp of New Jersey by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Bancorp of New Jersey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. increased its position in Bancorp of New Jersey by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 455,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bancorp of New Jersey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

