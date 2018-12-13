Bank of America Trims Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Target Price to $225.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.71.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after acquiring an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,645,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,759,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

