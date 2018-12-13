Bank of Georgia Group’s (BGEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,216 ($28.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

LON BGEO opened at GBX 1,373.20 ($17.94) on Monday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of GBX 3,003 ($39.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,884 ($50.75).

In other news, insider David Tsiklauri acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £39,450 ($51,548.41).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

