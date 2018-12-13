Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,220 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Kosmos Energy worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

In other Kosmos Energy news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,230,000 shares of company stock worth $362,431,200. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

