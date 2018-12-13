Bank of Nova Scotia Has $83.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 689,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

JNJ opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,544 shares of company stock valued at $74,414,877. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/bank-of-nova-scotia-has-83-72-million-position-in-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.