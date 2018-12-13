Bank Ozk (OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $246.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $245.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $989.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $996.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bank Ozk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

