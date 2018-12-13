Bank Ozk (OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.08 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $246.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $245.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $989.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $996.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill lowered Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bank Ozk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply