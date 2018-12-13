Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.38

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of analysts have commented on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $216.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 123.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/bankwell-financial-group-bwfg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-27-38.html.

About Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.