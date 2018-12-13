Barclays Reiterates “$61.00” Price Target for SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.78.

NYSE:SITE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 18,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,558. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $878,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,145,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $6,579,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $53,228,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 648,424 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,950,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,913,000 after acquiring an additional 281,521 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $18,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,886 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

