Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,291. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $26,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,832.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

