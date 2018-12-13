Barrick Gold (ABX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABX. Citigroup raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of ABX opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of -0.50. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

