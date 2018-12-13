Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stake Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Baxter International by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 312,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,919 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Baxter International by 62.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $548,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,029,396 shares of company stock worth $551,128,155. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.41.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

