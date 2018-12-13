BEAT (BEAT) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,463.00

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded down 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BEAT has a market capitalization of $129,048.00 and approximately $10,463.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEAT token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. In the last week, BEAT has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.02416538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00139754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00173102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.34 or 0.10176890 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030782 BTC.

About BEAT

BEAT’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,379,415 tokens. The official website for BEAT is beat.org. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken.

Buying and Selling BEAT

BEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

