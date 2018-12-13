Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $105,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $147,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $4,007,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.56 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $209.91 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

