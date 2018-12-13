Bee Token (BEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,251.00

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Bee Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Over the last week, Bee Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Bee Token has a total market cap of $603,493.00 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.02422668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00142152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00176107 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.31 or 0.12950388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,626,292 tokens. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

