Belden (BDC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $55.78 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.46.

BDC opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.42. Belden has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.15 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Belden declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,342.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roel Vestjens acquired 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,201.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Belden by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

