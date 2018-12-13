Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,343 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,483,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,934,000. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,496,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter.
SPLV opened at $49.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $50.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th.
Further Reading: Net Asset Value (NAV)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.