Bellway (BWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,407.00

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and last traded at GBX 2,487 ($32.50), with a volume of 473183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,419 ($31.61).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,823.89 ($49.97).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 95 ($1.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.
In other Bellway news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total value of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).
About Bellway (LON:BWY)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
