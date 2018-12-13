Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 740.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bemis by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,323,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,323,000 after purchasing an additional 207,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bemis by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,167,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,321,000 after purchasing an additional 350,833 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Bemis by 48.7% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,959,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after purchasing an additional 969,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bemis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Bemis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 794,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bemis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bemis from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Bemis had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

