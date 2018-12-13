BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,033,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 191,947 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $101,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BHP Billiton in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BHP Billiton in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in BHP Billiton in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BHP Billiton in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

