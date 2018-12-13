BidaskClub Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Sell

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLCO. ValuEngine lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

