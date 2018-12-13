BidaskClub Upgrades Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) to “Hold”

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

DMLP stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 72.13% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 147.6% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 161,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 96,242 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 505,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 276.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 154,812 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.