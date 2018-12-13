BidaskClub Upgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Buy

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 47.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 62,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers.

