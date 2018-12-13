BidaskClub Upgrades QUALCOMM (QCOM) to “Hold”

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $347,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,952 shares of company stock worth $7,665,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,437 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,150,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

