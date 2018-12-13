Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 7815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGFV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.43.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

