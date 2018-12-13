Big Lots (BIG) PT Lowered to $44.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.