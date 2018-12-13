Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith forecasts that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $51.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

BIG stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 13,578.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 810,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 100.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.