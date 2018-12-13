Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) dropped 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.75 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 192,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average daily volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilby in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Bilby alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In related news, insider David Johnson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,846.86).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bilby (BILB) Shares Down 20.9%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/bilby-bilb-shares-down-20-9.html.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc is a building services company serving local authorities, housing associations and domestic customers. The Company operates through provision of support services segment. It provides outsourced services to the public and private sectors. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the gas heating, electrical and general building services industries.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.