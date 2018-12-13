Binance Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.87 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $631.46 million and $12.87 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00141784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.02456057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00175623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.12953722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029700 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 190,799,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,799,315 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, IDEX, Bancor Network, Exrates, HitBTC, LBank, Trade Satoshi, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.