Biogen (BIIB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $322.61 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.31 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 25.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

