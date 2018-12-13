Biogen Inc (BIIB) Position Decreased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $322.61 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.31 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

