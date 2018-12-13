BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Shares Bought by Venor Capital Management LP

Venor Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BioScrip comprises approximately 20.7% of Venor Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Venor Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of BioScrip worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 474,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioScrip stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. BioScrip Inc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $492.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.55.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOS. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

