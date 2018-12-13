Biosig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Biosig Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BSGM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.58 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Biosig Technologies an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biosig Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BSGM opened at $3.98 on Friday. Biosig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

About Biosig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

