BioTime, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (BTX)

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for BioTime in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioTime’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTX. CIBC started coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

BTX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. BioTime has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 117,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 30,916 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 1,066.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 174,352 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

