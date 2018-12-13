Bitcoin Incognito Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $10,574.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00006005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000883 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00036863 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015558 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009421 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.01912062 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 6,965,858 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

