Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Down 46.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $264,473.00 and $15,341.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.02413709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00140205 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00171453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.10309832 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030562 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 12,062,270 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

