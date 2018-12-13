BitSerial Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. BitSerial has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSerial token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSerial has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000078 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00060588 BTC.

BitSerial Profile

BitSerial (BTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitSerial is bitserial.io. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitSerial Token Trading

BitSerial can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSerial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSerial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

