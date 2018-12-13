Black Hills (BKH) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sell”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. 40,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,172. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $68.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.72 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

