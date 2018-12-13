Blackbaud (BLKB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud is benefiting from the growing clout of its Financial Edge NXT offering and expanding product portfolio. Further, Blackbaud expanded alliance with Microsoft with Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which bodes well. The company also launched the Nonprofit Resource Management, which is jointly-developed with Microsoft. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity. However, the company’s buyouts have negatively impacted its balance sheet by imposing integration risks. Moreover, high indebtedness and stiff competition add to the risk of investing in the company. Owing to the impact of shift toward a cloud-based subscription model from the traditional revenue-based model, Blackbaud lowered fiscal 2018 outlook. Notably, Blackbaud stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

BLKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of BLKB opened at $67.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $120.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

