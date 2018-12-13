Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BME opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

