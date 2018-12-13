BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of Assurant worth $388,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Assurant by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 111.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 69.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $112,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,151.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $110,644.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,357 shares of company stock worth $105,363,357. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

