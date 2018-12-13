Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 6,045 Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,045 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $37,819,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 234.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,802,260 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $87,492,000 after buying an additional 1,263,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $35,365,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $19,226,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $20,127,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 3.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.64). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 503.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

