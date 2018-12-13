Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 1,862 bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,058,000 after purchasing an additional 605,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 233,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $198,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,958. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $107.73 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

